Rex Ryan Sounds Off On Tua Tagovailoa: NFL World Reacts

Rex Ryan isn't happy with the Miami Dolphins right now.

The former New York Jets head coach thought it was complete malpractice for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to go back into last Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills even though he was woozy following a big hit.

"Sometimes as a coach, you gotta protect the player from themselves and I had a simple philosophy as a coach. I treated every one of my players like they were my son and that's all you have to do. I can tell you this: Would you put your son back in that game? This is clearly from head trauma, we all know what it looks like. My answer is this: No way in hell I put my son back in that game," Ryan said.

NFL fans loved this statement from him.

Tagovailoa is expected to be interviewed by the NFL and NFLPA this week as they continue their investigation into what happened.

The league is expected to then release the results of the investigation right after it concludes.