Rex Ryan Thinks Cowboys Would Be Great For Matthew Stafford

With Saturday’s reports that Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions are parting ways, all eyes have turned to where the veteran quarterback will end up next.

During an episode of ESPN’s postseason NFL Countdown, former coach and current analyst Rex Ryan gave some heavy speculation about a potential landing spot for Stafford. Though he acknowledged it’s unlikely, Ryan thinks 12th-year QB would be a great fit with his home-town Dallas Cowboys.

“Well I actually don’t believe this, but let’s hypothetically say the Cowboys blow it with Dak Prescott,” Ryan said. “This would be an amazing spot for him. You go back to your high school days, he returns home, he won a state championship at Highland Park right there in Texas. I think it would be a phenomenal spot. He’d be reunited with Kellen Moore, a former teammate. And look, if he goes there they would be the favorites to win the NFC East. I promise you they would be.”

After so many years playing for Detroit, seeing Stafford in any other uniform will surely take some getting used to.

Through 12 years and 168 starts for the Lions, Stafford collected 45,109 yards and 282 touchdowns on 62.6% pass completion. But, despite his individual success, the partnership between the long-time QB and the Detroit franchise has never really yielded positive results.

With a complete front-office overhaul taking place this offseason, now is as good a time as any to end the Stafford era in Detroit.

At 32 years old, Stafford still has plenty of elite level football left in the tank. Maybe with a new uniform this year, Stafford can finally put his talents towards a winning organization.