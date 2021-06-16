Sports Media World Reacts To The Robert Griffin News

It sounds like Robert Griffin III might be the next big thing in the football media world.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the veteran NFL quarterback had “all-time” auditions with ESPN and FOX.

The former top NFL Draft pick reportedly has ESPN and FOX in a bidding war for his services.

ESPN has upped its offer after Fox showed heavy interest in Griffin as an NFL and college football analyst. Now both networks are waiting to see whether Griffin will try to play again or retires from the NFL to move into TV. Even if Griffin does decide to play, TV will be waiting for him when he ultimately retires. (Outkick first reported ESPN’s and Fox’s interest in Griffin.)

It remains to be seen if Griffin, 31, will retire and go into broadcasting, or continue his playing career.

However, it seems clear that RG3 is a future star in the sports media world.

NEW COLUMN: Robert Griffin III had all-time auditions and now has ESPN & Fox offering big roles if he retires from playing. https://t.co/vrC0rZQSLA — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 16, 2021

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo retired early to take the lead game analyst job with CBS. Perhaps Griffin will consider a similar route, especially if FOX or ESPN is offering him a lead role in NFL coverage.

Marchand had some details on ESPN’s offer:

ESPN’s offer contains a greater volume of opportunities than Fox’s. Griffin would call college games, do some college studio, and talk both college football and NFL on shows such as “Get Up!” during the week, sources said.

The sports media world is excited to see what RG3 would be like on TV. He’s obviously extremely personable and insightful when it comes to the game.

Griffin shined during the 2021 NFL Draft, when he was part of Bleacher Report’s coverage.

“Kellen Mond represents exactly what he doesn’t do well. … Cousins has been collecting checks there in Minnesota for a long time.”@RGiii doesn't think Kirk will be happy with the pick 👀 @brgridiron (@RocketMortgage) pic.twitter.com/IAyl97AFBl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2021

Griffin clearly does not hold anything back when talking about former teammates like Cousins.

“As you’ve seen, Cousins has been collecting checks there in Minnesota for a long time, taking them to 8-8, 9-7 seasons,” Griffin said of his ex-teammate. “If he has a bad start to the year like he did last year, I could see the fans and maybe the organization leaning toward Mond if he comes in and impresses.”

It would be fun to get more quotes like that from Griffin if he’s full-time in the sports media world.