RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 7: Quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on December 7, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them.

After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to veteran backup Cooper Rush who completed just 7 of his 13 passes for 64 yards.

Prompting Griffin to tweet: "The Cowboys got the wrong #10 on the field."

The NFL world reacted to RGIII's comment on social media.

"Stop the talk and call Jerry tonight," one fan laughed.

"I’m calling you in 20 min have your bags packed and I need the Baylor version of you here in the morning," another said.

"Run them picks Jerry."

The ESPN analyst has said he's still willing to take calls for a backup position.