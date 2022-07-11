RGIII Reportedly Has Major New Role At ESPN

WACO, TX - AUGUST 31: Former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III attends a game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on August 31, 2014 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Robert Griffin III has been a regular on ESPN's airwaves dating back to last August, but now it appears that RGIII will be getting an expanded role at "The Worldwide Leader."

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the former NFL Rookie of the Year will be taking over Randy Moss' chair on the "Monday Night" desk.

Griffin has been out of football for a year now but has said publicly that he's ready to return to the game at any time.

Telling Waco's KWTX earlier this month:

I am ready to go right now. I train every day. I throw and work out. I know what it takes to get my body ready and I am doing those things. Yes, it is a little bit tougher when you are flying around everywhere doing stuff for TV, but when you really want something, you make it work. So, if I get that call this year, next year, or five years from now, I will be ready to play.

Since joining ESPN, RGIII has made numerous appearances on "NFL Live" and the network's various college football broadcasts.

He'll have some tall shoes to fill taking over for the beloved Randy Moss, who reportedly wanted to take a step back from all the travel and will remain on "Sunday NFL Countdown."