RGIII Reveals If He's Considering Return To The NFL

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III hasn't played in the NFL since the 2020 season but he doesn't seem to miss it as much.

He's been an analyst since finishing that season with the Baltimore Ravens and really enjoys it. He'd also likely still be open to playing again if a team came calling.

“I still love to play, but right now I am just focused on doing the best as I can as a storyteller and giving back to football as much as I can," Griffin III said to KWTX10 out of Texas.

Griffin III appeared in four games for the Ravens back in 2020 and finished with 42 yards passing, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

He spent three seasons with the Ravens and one season with the Cleveland Browns after he was drafted by the Washington Commanders in 2012.

Before Griffin III was drafted, he played at Baylor and won the Heisman Trophy as a junior in 2011.