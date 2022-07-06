RGIII Reveals Where Jimmy Garoppolo Should Be Traded

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers passes during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

A lot of the quarterback dominos have fallen during the offseason, but one still remains.

That's right, Jimmy Garoppolo is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers, despite Trey Lance being ready to start over him.

The 49ers aren't in a hurry to move him, though that could change as training camp is right around the corner.

Robert Griffin III thinks that the Browns should be the ones to go after Garoppolo since Deshaun Watson may get a season-long suspension.

"If Deshaun Watson is suspended for an extended period of time, the Browns should trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. No matter how you feel about Jimmy G, he is a proven winner for a roster ready to win now," Griffin III tweeted.

This would make sense, but the Browns have already signed Watson's backup for this season in Jacoby Brissett. He was brought in during free agency on a one-year contract that's worth $4.65 million.

The Browns could change their minds but as of right now, they seem content on having Brissett be the No. 2 guy.