RGIII To Be On 'NFL Countdown': Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

A familiar face will be joining the cast of ESPN's NFL Countdown for the 2022 season: Heisman Trophy winner and former Rookie of the Year, Robert Griffin III.

On Monday, sports media insider Andrew Marchand reported that RGIII will be replacing Randy Moss on ESPN's weekly NFL preview show. Taking to Twitter, Griffin thanked Moss for getting the chance to work with him last year and for the opportunity he now has.

"Loved being on stage with Randy last season. He has always been gracious with his time and knowledge of the industry. Thankful for him and this opportunity," Griffin tweeted.

The reaction to the news from the wider NFL world was a little more mixed. Some were very happy to see RGIII getting this new opportunity, while others aren't fans of the move:

Robert Griffin III was a superstar at Baylor, leading the Bears to their first bowl game in over 15 years in 2010. The following year, he beat out Andrew Luck to win the Heisman Trophy as the Bears won 10 games for the first time since 1980.

In 2012 NFL Draft, Washington traded up to take him No. 2 overall and as a rookie he looked like the next big thing at quarterback. Sadly, injuries promptly derailed his career and within three years of his Pro Bowl rookie season, he was a journeyman.

Griffin has been out of the NFL for over a year now and transitioned into broadcasting.

Now he's getting one of the best gigs in the industry. Not a bad deal.