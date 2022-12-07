Ric Flair Makes His Opinion On LeBron James Extremely Clear

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 01: Former professional wrestler Ric Flair walks onto the court before the college basketball game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns at United Supermarkets Arena on February 01, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images) John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Wrestling icon Ric Flair has no questions about his NBA GOAT.

On Tuesday night, the Nature Boy took to Twitter and shared his praise for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

"Watching You Right Now! LeBron, If You Never Play Another Minute, Score Another Point, Or Win Another Game!! YOU ARE THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME!! FYI- I Know Michael, Magic And Met Wilt !! SO MUCH RESPECT!!!Wooooo @KingJames," he wrote.

Flair has long been a LeBron James superfan. Back in 2017, the 16-time World Champion gushed about the all-time great hooper and said they've shared several conversations. He said LeBron told him that his extravagant lifestyle "kept him off the streets" as a kid.

He also said LeBron called him "the inventor of SWAG."

Last year, Flair introduced LeBron at a Lakers home game. The King seemed to brush off the Wrestling Hall of Famer.

"Flashback Friday Brought To You By The Lakers. LeBron Should Have Walked Over And Shook My Hand. Considering He Told Me I Was The Founder Of Swag, I Was Actually Going To Give Him The Rolex He Said He Grew Up On, But He Didn’t Even Acknowledge Me. Sad Day For A Huge @Lakers Fan!" Flair wrote on Twitter.

It seems Flair has gotten over this past incident.