Ric Flair Reportedly Attempting Comeback: Fans React

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 01: Former professional wrestler Ric Flair walks onto the court before the college basketball game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns at United Supermarkets Arena on February 01, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images) John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Late Friday night, the wrestling world learned that former superstar Ric Flair is attempting a comeback.

That's according to a report from Dave Meltzer who said that Flair, 73, is training to wrestle again for the first time since 2011. “Ric Flair is training to wrestle again,” Meltzer writes. “The stories about his return are accurate.”

Flair might even have an opponent lined up. In an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer mentioned "rumor has it" that the match may be Ric Flair and FTR against The Rock 'n' Roll Express and "somebody".

Most fans are hoping that Flair, for his own safety, doesn't come back into the ring.

"For the love of God no, I don't want to see a 73 year old man that's already had multiple heart attacks wrestle," one fan said.

"He’s 73. I love Ric, and i know he’s passionate about it, but it’s time to let it go man," said another fan.

Do you want to see Flair back in the ring?