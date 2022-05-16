Ric Flair Reportedly Makes Decision On Wrestling Career

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 01: Former professional wrestler Ric Flair walks onto the court before the college basketball game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns at United Supermarkets Arena on February 01, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images) John E. Moore III/Getty Images

One of the best wrestlers of all time is going to be back in the ring one final time.

Ric Flair will reportedly step into the ring for the last time in July, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

The match will take place on Jul. 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds on an independent card.

Flair hasn't wrestled in 11 years, so he's going to have to shake off some rust in this match. His last WWE match was back in 2008 against Shaun Michaels.

"I'm going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the Man, you've got to beat the Man," Flair said to Raimondi.

Flair is a 16-time WWE World Champion and is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer so this will be a match that a lot of fans either pay to see or just watch on television.

An opponent for Flair has not been announced yet.