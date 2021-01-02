Ric Flair Sends Message To Lane Kiffin After Ole Miss Bowl Win

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and WWE legend Ric Flair isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind when you think of classic pairings.

This being said Flair and Kiffin have a surprisingly long history of communication on social media.

The retired pro wrestler continued the fun exchanges on Saturday evening following the Rebels 26-20 upset win over the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers on Friday night. Flair congratulated Kiffin — even bestowing the coach with his classic moniker.

“Congratulations Nature Boy @Lane_Kiffin! Us Bad Boys Gotta Stick Together!” Flair wrote on Twitter.

The nickname “Nature Boy” has a long history in the world of wrestling.

Pro wrestling legend Buddy Rogers first took the moniker from the famous Nat King Cole song of the same name. Ric Flair later adopted the name and copied Rogers’ signature arrogant character. In 1979, Rogers challenged Flair to the “Battle of the Nature Boys.” With the battle win, Flair earned full rights to the name and character.

This tweet is the most recent of communication between Flair and Kiffin.

Last year, Kiffin took to Twitter to wish Flair a happy 70th birthday.

Back in 2017 during his first year as head coach at Florida Atlantic, Kiffin also jokingly endorsed Ric Flair as a candidate for a newly-opened Tennessee coaching job.

After starting the 2020 season with a disappointing 1-4 record, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels closed out the season with a strong 4-1 run.

A huge win over a solid Indiana Hoosiers team was the perfect icing on the cake for Ole Miss.