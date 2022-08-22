Rich Eisen Calls For Major Punishment: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Rich Eisen attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

NFL Network host Rich Eisen wasn't a fan of the low block that Thaddeus Moss laid on Kayvon Thibodeaux on Sunday night.

Shortly after the block took place, Eisen tweeted that the league should've called this a penalty. He also said that this should get Moss fined and suspended and that "nothing less is acceptable."

A good chunk of NFL fans don't agree with Eisen's assessment and instead think that this play was clean.

"Questionable? Sure. Penalty? No. He wasn’t engaged with another defender, so the chop block is fine. He’s a top 5 pick, I know he has better technique than that," one fan tweeted.

It's unfortunate that Thibodeaux got banged up from this block, but cut blocking has been legal in the league for decades. It also occurred inside the tackle box, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

The Giants should be celebrating that Thibodeaux only suffered a sprained MCL from this injury. In a lot of other cases, this leads to a torn ACL.

Thibodeaux will be out for the next three weeks.