MLB Pitcher Was Reportedly Arrested At Patriots-Bills Game

A veteran MLB pitcher and his wife were reportedly arrested outside of Gillette Stadium prior to Saturday night’s New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills game.

The Boston Globe is reporting that Rich Hill and his wife, Caitlin Hill, were arrested before the Patriots’ win over the Bills this weekend.

Hill, 39, and his wife allegedly tried to enter the stadium with an oversized bag at multiple gates and then refused to leave the grounds. Hill reportedly tried to stop the police from putting his wife in a van to take her to the station.

“He saw her as they were trying to get her into a van to bring to the police station, and he started to interfere with the officers,” Robert Bolger of the Foxborough police told The Globe. “He was told several times to back up and he would not. And he ended up getting arrested.”

The veteran MLB pitcher is a Boston native.

Hill played for the Red Sox from 2010-12 and again in 2015.

The left-handed pitcher is currently a free agent. He played for the Dodgers from 2016-19 and started Game 4 of the NLDS this past October. Hill threw 2.2 innings of one-run ball in a loss to the Washington Nationals.