NBA World Reacts To The Surprising Rich Paul News

kendall jenner watches a philadelphia 76ers gamePHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 08: Sports agent Rich Paul and Kendall Jenner watch the game between the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on February 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nuggets 117-110. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Rich Paul is known to basketball fans as LeBron James’ agent – and the agent to several other star players across the league. The close friend of the Los Angeles Lakers star has become one of the most-powerful agents in all of sports. His client list would be incredibly impressive even if it did not include the four-time NBA champion.

People around the globe will now know of Paul for another notable fact, though.

According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Paul is dating international superstar Adele.

“Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” Windhorst said. “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. … This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

Paul, 39, sat courtside next to Adele, 33. LeBron James was also in attendance.

Basketball fans are pretty surprised by the news, mainly because it came out of nowhere. There had been little to no indication of Adele and Paul dating prior to Saturday night.

Some are joking that Paul will attempt to use his relationship with Adele to help some of his other star NBA players.

Others are joking that Paul is attempting to recruit Adele to the Lakers.

Regardless, good for Adele and Rich Paul.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals is set for Tuesday night at 9 p.m. E.T. on ABC.


