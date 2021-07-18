NBA World Reacts To The Surprising Rich Paul News

Rich Paul is known to basketball fans as LeBron James’ agent – and the agent to several other star players across the league. The close friend of the Los Angeles Lakers star has become one of the most-powerful agents in all of sports. His client list would be incredibly impressive even if it did not include the four-time NBA champion.

People around the globe will now know of Paul for another notable fact, though.

According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Paul is dating international superstar Adele.

“Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” Windhorst said. “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. … This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

Paul, 39, sat courtside next to Adele, 33. LeBron James was also in attendance.

I THINK WE CAN ALL AGREE THAT ADELE pic.twitter.com/Cyl958msqO — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) July 18, 2021

Basketball fans are pretty surprised by the news, mainly because it came out of nowhere. There had been little to no indication of Adele and Paul dating prior to Saturday night.

Some are joking that Paul will attempt to use his relationship with Adele to help some of his other star NBA players.

Rich Paul heard Dame wanted an Adele feature on the new album so he’s out making it happen 😏 pic.twitter.com/sP6mWoB3bE — 🏀 Vino (@VinoUncorked) July 18, 2021

Others are joking that Paul is attempting to recruit Adele to the Lakers.

rich paul is always working pic.twitter.com/GCIFdoP8QH — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) July 18, 2021

Regardless, good for Adele and Rich Paul.

Adele spotted at tonight’s #NBAFinals next to Rich Paul. pic.twitter.com/4MPkWzDOUH — Pop Faction Media (@PopFactionMedia) July 18, 2021

Game 6 of the NBA Finals is set for Tuesday night at 9 p.m. E.T. on ABC.