Rich Rodriguez Accuses Opposing Team Of Spying On Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 01: Head Coach Rich Rodriguez of the University of Michigan Wolverines during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Field on January 1, 2011 in Jacksonville, Florida (Photo by Rick Dole/Getty Images)

Former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez is already making headlines in his new coaching role.

Rodriguez was hired to lead the Jacksonville State football program after the 2021 college football season. And now less than one week ahead of his head coaching debut with the Gamecocks, he's accused his team's first opponent of cheating.

Rodriguez says the Stephen F. Austin program has been spying on their preseason activities leading up to this Saturday's season-opening matchup.

“Pretty good sources that they had a couple staff members at our spring game — that’s not really supposed to happen,” Rodriguez said Tuesday. “But we’re making plans accordingly, you know, so if they’re over there thinking they have our plays or what have you, signals or something like that, we’ve changed things since the spring.”

The veteran head coach said the team also recently caught someone trying to film their practice.

Rodriguez said this shouldn't be a problem since they've "changed things since the spring," but he's clearly not happy with these alleged activities from Stephen F. Austin.

"That's really not supposed to happen," he said.

Through seven seasons with West Virginia, three with Michigan and six with Arizona, Rodriguez amassed a 118-83 overall head coaching record. This new gig with Jacksonville State is his first head coaching job since 2017.

Rodriguez and the Gamecocks will travel to Stephen F. Austin for their Week 0 season opener this Saturday August 27.