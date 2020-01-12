NFL Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Fired After 1 Season

An NFL team is reportedly making a surprising move at offensive coordinator, firing the coach after just one season in the role.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Broncos are firing offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

Scangarello, 47, spent just one season on the Broncos’ staff.

The move is a surprising one, considering how well Denver’s offense played once rookie Drew Lock was placed into the starting lineup.

Scangarello should be in high demand once he hits the open market.

“(He) has a good reputation for evaluating and developing QBs. Worked with Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta and San Francisco. Should have options,” Pelissero reports.

Scangarello, a California native, previously coached for the 49ers, Falcons and Raiders, among other stops.