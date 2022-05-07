Rich Strike: Everything You Need To Know About 2022 Kentucky Derby Winner

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 07: Jockey Sonny Leon reacts as Rich Strike wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

One of the most improbable races in Kentucky Derby history happened just moments ago when Rich Strike crossed the finish line with a winning time of 2:02.61. Eric Reed's horse had 80-to-1 odds entering the prestigious event.

Rich Strike was a late admission into the race. In fact, Reed told reporters after the race that he found out about "30 seconds" before Friday's deadline that Rich Strike would race.

Rich Strike was only admitted to race after Ethereal Road was scratched on Friday evening. That's when Reed got the call Rich Strike was drawn.

Reed's horse opened with 99-to-1 odds to win the Kentucky Derby. Those odds lowered to 80-to-1 by race time. It had the lowest odds of the race.

Perhaps the sports world should have seen this coming. A bit of research finds Rich Strike won a race at Churchill Downs by 17.25 lengths just a year ago. He was claimed for $30,000.

Congratulations to Rich Strike, Eric Reed and the entire team on an improbable victory.