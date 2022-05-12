Rich Strike Makes Decision On Preakness Stakes: Fans React

Rich Strike stunned the entire sports world when it crossed the finish line with a winning time of 2:02.61 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby last Saturday. Now the most popular racehorse on the planet, fans are wondering what it's next move is.

Will Rich Strike pursue the Triple Crown and race in both the Preakness and Belmont Stakes? A decision has been made.

Owner Rick Dawson has announced Rich Strike will not race in the Preakness Stakes on May 21. The team is focused on Belmont.

"We are going to stay with our plan of what's best for Ritchie is what's best for our group, and pass on running in the Preakness, and point toward the Belmont," said Dawson.

The sports world is pretty surprised:

"I certainly understand the Preakness has always been held two weeks after the Derby, but if you lose a number of great horses every year because the turnaround is too tough, maybe…I don’t know…not hold the Preakness two weeks later? Worry about the next 100 years, not the last"

"No triple crown winner this year"

"Lame. Trying to get into horse racing but this doesn’t make it easy. Don’t blame them, however. He runs in Preakness his value decreases tenfold."

"This could've been one of the greatest stories if Rich Strike ran in the Preakness and won, which would set up a highly anticipated Belmont Stakes with a Triple Crown on the line!"

The Triple Crown will not be in play this year.

Rich Strike will turn its attention to the Belmont Stakes.