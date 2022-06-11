Rich Strike "Never A Factor" In Running Of Belmont Stakes: Fans React

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 07: Jockey Sonny Leon reacts as Rich Strike wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Horse racing fans were thrilled to see what Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike could do in Saturday's 154th running of the Belmont Stakes — especially considering he wasn't able to run in this year's Preakness.

Unfortunately, the winner of the first leg of the Triple Crown was "not a factor" in the 2022 Belmont.

Rich Strike, who entered the race with 7-2 odds, finished the event in 6th place of the eight-horse field.

The horse racing world took to Twitter to react to Rich Strike's disappointing performance.

"Rich Strike was fun but I’d be surprised if we hear anything from him in a big race. He’s a slow horse who caught a one in a million perfect trip and pace on Derby Day," Dan Wolken of USA Today Sports wrote.

"#RichStrike we still love you!!" another fan wrote.

Mo Donegal claimed victory in the race, giving Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher his fourth victory at the Belmont Stakes. Nest, one of Pletcher's fillies, came in second place.