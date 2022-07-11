Richard Jefferson To Ref At Summer League: NBA World Reacts

Former NBA champion and ESPN basketball analyst Richard Jefferson is set to make his officiating debut on Monday night.

Per the league's official PR handle, Jefferson will ref the second quarter of the Knicks-Blazers Summer League contest before rejoining the the broadcast at halftime to discuss his experience.

The NBA world reacted to RJ's upcoming experience on social media.

"Oh boy," Mo Dakhil tweeted at Richard Jefferson. "Good luck to all the Knicks and Blazers."

"Adam Silver, you disgust me," one user replied.

"I can’t wait for this!" another said. "I’ve always felt [basketball] broadcasters should attend officials meetings, & use that knowledge to educate their audience on league rules/directives. This takes it to a whole new level, and I’m pumped to watch him out on the court. Kudos to Richard for doing this."

"Richard Jefferson after calling 50 fouls and 40 travels against the Knicks as a special guest referee," commented another.

"This is so cool," another replied. NBA is always finding new ways to give fresh perspectives & get players involved on all sides of the game.

Should be a fun watch when the Knicks and Blazers tip-off at 8 PM ET.