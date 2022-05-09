Richard Sherman Reportedly Close To Landing A New Job

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 29: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to a teammate on the bench in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Richard Sherman's playing days could be coming to an end. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the veteran defensive back is in "deep talks" with Amazon for a major job in broadcasting.

Sherman is having discussions with Amazon about a key role in their programming for the upcoming season.

However, that doesn't rule out his potential return to football. He'll reportedly continue training in case an opportunity comes his way.

If it doesn't, it sounds like Sherman will begin his post-football career with Amazon.

"Sources: All-Pro CB Richard Sherman is deep in talks with Amazon for a key role in their programming this coming season. He’ll stay in shape for a possible NFL opportunity, but as of now, all eyes on his broadcasting future," Rapoport tweeted.

This is well deserved for Sherman. His podcast has become one of the best in the player-driven podcast world. It's no surprise Amazon sees so much potential.

Sherman remains a free agent, as of today. Although it sounds like he'd like to play another year or two, entering the broadcasting world is a smart move right now.

We can't wait to see Sherman on the air this upcoming football season.