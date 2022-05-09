Richard Sherman Close To New Job: NFL World Reacts

Richard Sherman is close to a new gig in the NFL, but it doesn't involve him playing on the field.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Amazon Prime has its eyes on Sherman for a broadcasting role. The network has the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football this coming season.

This will be Sherman's first broadcasting job, even though he hasn't fully retired from playing. He currently hosts "The Richard Sherman Podcast" where he shares his thoughts on everything that goes on around the NFL.

The NFL world is excited for Sherman as he gets ready to potentially start a new career in broadcasting.

Sherman last played in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2021 season. He finished with 11 total tackles and one interception.

Before that, he spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He's won one Super Bowl during his playing career (2014 over the Denver Broncos).

It remains to be seen if he'll be on a pregame show for the network, or if it's something different.