Richard Sherman Enters Plea After Facing 5 Misdemeanor Charges

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman faced his first court date on Friday, entering pleas for five misdemeanor charges resulting from his arrest in Redmond, Washington earlier this week.

According to multiple sources, Sherman has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Documents filed by the King County attorney’s office on Friday outlined the charges from Wednesday morning’s troubling events: two domestic violence counts, criminal trespass in the second degree, malicious mischief in the third degree, resisting arrest, driving while under the influence and reckless endangerment of roadway workers, per ESPN.

Sherman was originally hit with multiple felony charges after his arrest, but each of those charges have been downgraded to misdemeanors punishable up to 90 days in jail, or one year for gross misdemeanors. Earlier this week, the NFL veteran was released without bail after the judge recognized him as a “pillar in the community.”

Sherman spoke publicly on the issue for the first time on Friday, posting a message on his Twitter saying he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions and vowed to get the help he needs during this time of mental and emotional distress. His wife, Ashley, was by his side during yesterday’s court date.

Early on Wednesday morning, the allegedly intoxicated 33 year old attempted to break into his wife’s parent’s home northeast of Seattle — crashing through a highway construction zone on the drive over. On the leaked 911 dispatch call, Ashley indicated that Sherman threatened to kill himself on multiple occasions that night.

Countless people have come out in support of Sherman in wake of these recent events, including his most recent 49ers squad. Calling them “good people,” San Francisco GM John Lynch reached out and offered support to the former Niners star and his family.

Sherman’s next scheduled hearing is Aug. 13.