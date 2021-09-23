Richard Sherman Has A Clear Message For NFL Teams

33-year-old free agent Richard Sherman is looking to mount an NFL comeback following some serious off-field issues earlier this year.

Back in July, Sherman was charged with five misdemeanors — criminal trespass in the second degree, malicious mischief in the third degree, resisting arrest, driving while under the influence, and reckless endangerment of roadway workers — all stemming from a domestic dispute at his wife’s parent’s house.

While Sherman recognizes that he was in the wrong for these actions, he also said he feels he deserves a second chance given his previously sterling record as a leader in the NFL.

In addition to his contributions to multiple charitable projects in the Seattle area, Sherman is also a Vice President of the NFL Player’s Association.

“I’ve got a decade worth of résumé that should stand more firmly than a momentary lapse in judgment. I’ve got a decade of character and tape to be judged off of.” Sherman said in a recent interview with Doug Farrar of USA Today. “If you’re judging me off of a momentary lapse, I’m probably not the player for you either way.”

Sherman said he’s spoken with three potential teams, with more possibly on the way.

The three-time All-Pro cornerback saw time in just five games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 as he dealt with a nagging calf injury. When he was on the field though, he looked solid — logging 18 tackles and an interception through five starts.

Even before his legal troubles, the Niners decided to not re-up Sherman’s contract.

Sherman added that, while he’s in solid physical condition right now, he expects his legal issues to remain unresolved until after the 2021 season. The Buccaneers and 49ers were both identified as teams possibly interested in giving the veteran corner another shot.

For now, he remains unsigned.