Richard Sherman Gives Honest Thoughts On His Time With 49ers

Back in December, Richard Sherman said it would take a “miracle” for him to return to San Francisco in 2021. Now, it seems he’s accepted his fate.

According to Sherman, the decision is essentially locked in. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive back discussed the future moves with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

“It’s been made pretty clear,” Sherman told Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee. “It was a good conversation, nothing crazy. Just a good conversation about where they are and where I am, and their plans. We were both very positive and as good as you can be in a situation like this.”

After seven incredible seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Sherman made his way over to the division-rival 49ers in 2018. Sherman’s positivity extended to the memories he formed during his three seasons with San Francisco.

“It was an incredible chapter in my career and I got to meet and play with some incredible human beings,” Sherman said. “I met some phenomenal coaches, and obviously the relationships that were forged will be lifetime connection.”

How will Richard Sherman reflect on his time with the #49ers? “It was an incredible chapter in my career and I got to meet and play with some incredible human beings.” On what’s next and the challenges facing SF in an exclusive conversation with The Beehttps://t.co/LZanFSbpDF — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) February 17, 2021

Sherman, one of the most business savvy players in the NFL, acts as his own manager. It’s fair to say not many players around the league understand the cap situation better than this future Hall of Famer.

Due to COVID-19 related revenue losses in 2020, the overall cap for every NFL franchise took a significant hit this year. With 30 unrestricted free-agents and only $13.1 million in cap space (per Overthecap.com), the 49ers just can’t afford to keep the DB aboard.

After earning a Pro Bowl appearance in 2019 with three interceptions and 61 tackles, Sherman had a down year in 2020. Battling a calf injury all season, the once-indestructible cornerback played a career-low five games this year (never missed a game through seven seasons in Seattle). With lingering lower-leg issues from a torn Achilles back in 2017, the 32-year-old would be a tough piece to fit in a San Francisco roster rebuild.

Where will Sherman land in 2021?