Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Geno Smith Very Clear

Geno Smith is the first quarterback to start any games for the Seattle Seahawks since Russell Wilson made his debut for the team in 2012. Right now, he's balling - and Seahawks legend Richard Sherman is taking notice.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sherman retweeted a user who suggested whether Smith was in line to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. Sherman responded to the question with an emphatic "Yes and yes!"

"Yes and yes! Seattle will have to keep him! He is perfect for them right now! Rookie OTs are balling as well!" Sherman tweeted.

Smith has been having a historically good season in terms of accuracy. He leads the NFL in completion with a whopping 77.3-percent. But more importantly, he has the Seahawks playing well in what was expected to be a rebuilding year.

Last year Geno Smith went 1-2 as a starter for the Seattle Seahawks when Russell Wilson was injured. He was solid enough for the team to bring him back on a one-year deal and compete for the starting job with Drew Lock, who the team acquired from the Denver Broncos in that blockbuster Wilson trade.

Smith won the starting job in training camp and promptly outdueled Wilson in Week 1. He has the team in a position to stay in contention for a while if the defense can do him some more favors.

But a first career Pro Bowl is very much on the table for Smith right now.

Is Geno Smith the future of the Seahawks?