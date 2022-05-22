Richard Sherman Names Best Wide Receiver He Ever Faced

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 29: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to a teammate on the bench in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Richard Sherman has lined up against the NFL's premier wide receivers throughout his 11-season career.

One stands out as perhaps the toughest opponent he's ever encountered.

While sharing his jersey collection on The Richard Sherman Podcast, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback called Calvin Johnson "arguably the best player I've ever played against."

"Your hands are beyond full the entire game when dealing with him because not only can he give you a long day and score points and do all that, but it might likely be an embarrassing play that's gonna live on the internet forever," Sherman said.

Sherman recalled having to guard Johnson in one-on-one coverage even though "usually people triple team him and he still makes the catch."

The former Detroit Lions icon tallied 11,619 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns over nine seasons before retiring at age 30. Sherman blamed Detroit and the Ford family for losing the franchise's two greatest players, Johnson and Barry Sanders, in their prime.

Johnson, who made the Pro Bowl in each of his final six seasons, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year. Sherman knows that we won't see many players like Megatron.