NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Richard Sherman News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Richard Sherman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense has suffered a tough blow prior to Sunday afternoon’s game.

Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman has been ruled out of Sunday’s contest against the Washington Football Team.

Sherman reportedly suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups.

Sherman, 33, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season. The former Seahawks and 49ers cornerback signed a one-year deal worth $2.25 million in late September.

Unfortunately for Sherman and the Buccaneers, it sounds like the veteran defensive back will miss more than Sunday’s game.

Sherman hasn’t been able to escape the injury bug during his comeback in Tampa Bay.

“Maaaan, it has been a ROUGH comeback for Richard Sherman. Sheeeesh. Feel for him,” one fan tweeted in reaction to the news.

The Buccaneers have been dealing with a shallow secondary for most of the season due to various injuries.

Tampa Bay, 6-2 on the season, is trailing Washington, 6-0, late in the first quarter on Sunday afternoon.

This afternoon’s game is on FOX.

