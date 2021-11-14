NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Richard Sherman News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense has suffered a tough blow prior to Sunday afternoon’s game.

Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman has been ruled out of Sunday’s contest against the Washington Football Team.

Sherman reportedly suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups.

Richard Sherman injured his calf in pre-game warmups. https://t.co/CWS3K6PhA0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

Sherman, 33, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season. The former Seahawks and 49ers cornerback signed a one-year deal worth $2.25 million in late September.

Unfortunately for Sherman and the Buccaneers, it sounds like the veteran defensive back will miss more than Sunday’s game.

#Bucs CB Richard Sherman suffered a calf strain during pregame warmups, per source. The good news is it’s not his Achilles. But he’s going to miss some time beyond today’s game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 14, 2021

Sherman hasn’t been able to escape the injury bug during his comeback in Tampa Bay.

“Maaaan, it has been a ROUGH comeback for Richard Sherman. Sheeeesh. Feel for him,” one fan tweeted in reaction to the news.

The Buccaneers have been dealing with a shallow secondary for most of the season due to various injuries.

Not for #RichardSherman.

On the active 46 but now ruled our with a calf injury pregame. CB shortage with Carlton Davis still missing and Sean Murphy-Bunting no activated off IR yet. https://t.co/eFl5iX8qoO — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 14, 2021

Tampa Bay, 6-2 on the season, is trailing Washington, 6-0, late in the first quarter on Sunday afternoon.

This afternoon’s game is on FOX.