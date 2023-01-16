Richard Sherman Proposes Bold Lamar Jackson Trade

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

With Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens now in question, just about every analyst is coming up with their own scenario for how the Ravens can deal with that. But Richard Sherman has an idea for a pretty bold trade that all parties involved might enjoy.

During his podcast for The Volume, Sherman suggested that his old Seattle Seahawks might be willing to swing a trade for Jackson where they would send incumbent starter Geno Smith to Baltimore. Sherman said that the Seahawks would not only be willing to pay Jackson what he wants, but they also have the assets to add on top of Smith.

"What if a crazy scenario happened... and the Seattle Seahawks called the Baltimore Ravens and said 'Hey, we wouldn't pay Geno that kind of money (which would be great and they may do that). But we would pay Lamar.' Lamar in Seattle and Geno in Baltimore?" Sherman said before showing the camera an approving face.

The Seahawks and Ravens are both in a situation where they have quarterbacks who led them to the playoffs and are due for huge paydays in 2023. Smith was the breakout player of the season, breaking numerous Seahawks records in his first year as a starter, while Jackson is already a two-time Pro Bowler but seeking a record-setting deal.

If the Seahawks are of the opinion that Geno Smith's strong season was a fluke or if they feel that he's just too old to invest a long-term contract in, a trade for Lamar Jackson would solve their QB problems for the remainder of Pete Carroll's twilight years.

As for Baltimore, Geno Smith would be a passer who could be more efficient with the ball through the air and make them a more well-balanced offense.

There are certainly worse options out there.

What do you think of this trade idea?