Richard Sherman’s Reaction To The Browns Hire Is Going Viral

Richard Sherman does not appear to be a fan of the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching hire on Sunday afternoon. The San Francisco 49ers cornerback quickly took to Twitter to react.

The Browns are reportedly hiring Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“The Cleveland Browns are planning to hire Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

A day after the Vikings season ended, their offensive coordinator is getting a new beginning as the Browns’ 18th full-time coach in franchise chronicle,” NFL.com writes.

Sherman appears to have wanted someone else. The Browns were also linked to 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

“Wow just wow…… just W….O….W…. guess I should have expected it,” Sherman wrote.

Stefanski was reportedly the runner-up to Freddie Kitchens during the Browns’ head coaching search last year, so his hire is not surprising.

Saleh reportedly impressed the Browns during their search, but not enough to get the job.

“49ers DC Robert Saleh made a very real impression on the group. I’m told he made the call harder on the Cleveland brass,” Albert Breer reports.