Richard Sherman Reacts To Viral Russell Wilson Comment

Richard Sherman took some exception to some of Russell Wilson's recent comments on why he left Seattle.

In a since deleted tweet from Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla, Wilson expressed that a deciding factor in coming to Denver was that he didn't feel like it was all on him for the team to win:

At the Broncos Kickoff Luncheon, Russell Wilson said one of the things that appealed to him about Denver was that he didn't have to carry the team on his shoulders alone.

Something that the five-time Pro Bowl corner laughed at on Twitter.

It's not clear whether or not Wilson was referencing his entire time with the Seahawks, or just the last couple years.

But DiLalla attempted to clear things up with a frustrated follow-up post.

"These responses are pathetic," the writer said. "Russell’s comments were in support of his new teammates. He never said a bad word about Seattle. Only spoke highly of his time there."

Wilson and Sherman coexisted as teammates, but the soon-to-be Amazon "Thursday Night Football" analyst has never been shy about critiquing his former QB.