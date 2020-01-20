Richard Sherman Responds To Erin Andrews’ Heartfelt Message

Richard Sherman and Erin Andrews will forever be linked. The elite NFL cornerback and the veteran NFL reporter combined for arguably the most-viral postgame interview of all-time. Sherman went off on then-49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree following the Seahawks’ NFC Championship Game win in 2014.

The two were together again on Sunday night. Once again, Sherman’s team was victorious.

Sherman, now playing for San Francisco, helped the 49ers beat the Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday evening. And, much like that 2014 game, Sherman helped seal the win with a late-game play on the ball.

Andrews, working the game for FOX, posted a heartfelt message for Sherman following the contest.

“6 years to the day!” she wrote. “I’ll see you in Miami! # ForeverLinked # BestCBInTheGame # CoolestMomentInMyCareer”

Sherman responded on Twitter. He’s looking forward to Miami, too:

Sherman and the 49ers secondary will face their toughest test yet in the Super Bowl, going up against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ elite passing attack.

If Sherman has a big game and leads the 49ers to a win, you can bet on there being another epic postgame interview.

Coincidentally, Andrews should be there once again. FOX has the call for this year’s Super Bowl.