Richard Sherman Reveals His Prediction For Jimmy Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Richard Sherman has a major prediction for Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the San Francisco 49ers.

Sherman, a former Niner himself, thinks Garoppolo will still be on the team when training camp rolls around.

The 49ers could still give Trey Lance a shot to be the starter, but Garoppolo would be an important "safety valve" just in case the Lance experiment fails.

"I think he's going to be on the team during training camp," Richard Sherman said on his latest podcast. "I think he'll be more of a safety valve, and a really expensive safety valve, but safety all the same. I think they're going to give Trey Lance an opportunity to start in ball games. I think they want to see it.



"I don't think he'll play a ton in the preseason, so they'll keep a ton of backup quarterbacks in the preseason. But I don't know if either of them will play in preseason. It's not worth the injury risk to Jimmy G with his cap number, and it's not worth the injury risk to the guy who you want to start."

This isn't the worst strategy for the 49ers.

Sure, Garoppolo's a big cap hit. But he's also been to two NFC Championships in three years. The guy knows how to win.

Keeping Garoppolo on the roster also means the 49ers wouldn't exactly have to throw Lance into the fire all at once. It can be a gradual process.

The 49ers still have a few months to figure out what they'd like to do with the veteran quarterback. Don't expect a decision until training camp.