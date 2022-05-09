Richard Sherman Reveals Why He Doesn't Trust Kenny Pickett

TAMPA, FL - SEP 29: Newly signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman (5) smiles during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers work out on September 29, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Richard Sherman doesn't trust new Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, and it has nothing to do with his talent.

The veteran NFL defensive back can't get past the fact Pickett wears gloves.

"Do I think he's the quarterback of the future? I don't know. It's hard for me to trust a quarterback who wears gloves all the time," he said, via Steelers Depot. "It's just different. It's just different. I just, I have hard time with it."

Funny enough, Pickett's gloves weren't really a topic of conversation leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. It was the size of his hands, which forces him to use gloves for better ball security.

With that being said, Sherman is well aware Pickett can sling the rock. And the Steelers develop their quarterbacks well.

"But he slings it," Sherman added. "He's effective and we'll see how effective he is in Pittsburgh. They do a great job developing guys. They haven't had another quarterback under center starting consistently since Ben Roethlisberger. I mean, Ben's been there for what, 13 years, 14 years, something like that? And so, so that'll be interesting."

Pickett certainly made two gloves work for him in college. Last year at Pitt, he completed 67.2 percent of his throws for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns with seven picks. He also picked up 241 yards and five more scores on the ground.

Pickett will battle Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph this offseason for the Steelers' starting gig this upcoming season.