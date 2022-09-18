Richard Sherman Roasts The Ravens: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FL - SEP 29: Newly signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman (5) smiles during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers work out on September 29, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Richard Sherman isn't happy with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

The former All-Pro cornerback doesn't think it was a good idea for the Ravens to let Lamar Jackson play out his rookie contract, especially with the way he has played against the Miami Dolphins.

"Imagine being the @Ravens and thinking its a good decision to make your MVP Franchise QB play out his rookie deal when he has done everything right by that franchise. Smh you hate to see it. Hoping he gets the last laugh," Sherman tweeted.

Jackson has been everything for the Ravens up to this point. He's thrown for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns, plus has rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown in this contest.

Fans agree with Sherman's take on Jackson.

You can watch the rest of the Dolphins-Ravens game on CBS.