Richard Sherman Shares Honest Admission With 49ers’ Future

Richard Sherman will likely play his final games in a 49ers uniform in the coming weeks.

Sherman told NBC Sports he feels it’s unlikely the circumstances will allow him to return to the team in 2021, despite mutual interest from both parties. The star cornerback’s three-year contract from 2018 is set to expire at the end of this year.

“We’ve had brief conversations,” Sherman said. “I think that there’s obviously a want from both sides to come back and make this work. Unfortunately, I don’t know that the circumstances will allow it.”

The aforementioned circumstances revolve around revenue losses due to COVID-19. Next season, teams just won’t have the salary cap room they’ve had in the past. At 32 years old, Sherman is certainly on the decline of his fantastic NFL career. It just doesn’t make sense for the 49ers to sign the DB to a big contract in 2021.

“There are a ton of guys that need to be paid and are coming up,” Sherman said. “Fred Warner is coming up. There are, like, 40 free agents who need to be re-signed. At the end of the day, they have to do what’s best for the majority, for the team. And I got to understand that. And so the numbers are adding up to that I won’t be here, unless something miraculous happens, which would be really cool.”

In an ideal world for Richard Sherman, he would remain in San Francisco for the foreseeable future. He said he want’s to keep working with his current squad.

“That’s the sad, sad truth. It’s one of those years where it’s not from anybody’s fault that it may not work out. And it will be a sad parting because I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I’ve enjoyed this team. I have brothers on this team, and I think we still have work to do. But I don’t know that the circumstances will allow it.”

Sherman missed nine games this season with a calf injury. He made his return to the field last week in the 49ers 23-20 win over the Rams.

San Francisco will face off against Buffalo on Monday night.