The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Richard Sherman Has A Telling Comment On The Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman in the Super Bowl.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys’ defensive struggles through the first four weeks of the NFL season have prompted some fans to call for a defensive coordinator change.

Mike Nolan’s defense has not performed well through the first four weeks of the season. The Cowboys are 1-3 and Dallas’ defense has allowed 30-plus points in three straight games.

Jerry Jones, though, has made it clear that no changes are coming.

“No,” Jones said when asked by 105.3 The Fan if there could be a change. “If you think about it at this juncture, that’s not something that you would go to. Don’t need to. We’re getting the benefit of a coach that has a lot of experience.

“He’s seen a lot of football. He’s coached a lot of football. He’s lived around a lot of football. He has answers there.

“Can they be answers that we all get on the page with? But that’s the issue. That’s the challenge of how to execute it when it’s in live action. But we’ve got somebody here that can tell you where we’re apt, where we’re inept, where we need changes as well as anybody on the planet in Mike.”

All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman was asked by Cris Collinsworth about the Cowboys’ defense and if a change was even possible. He gave a telling response.

It doesn’t sound like the Cowboys are interested in making a change, though – not yet, at least.

The Cowboys and the Giants are set to play on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.