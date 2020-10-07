Richard Sherman Has A Telling Comment On The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys’ defensive struggles through the first four weeks of the NFL season have prompted some fans to call for a defensive coordinator change.

Mike Nolan’s defense has not performed well through the first four weeks of the season. The Cowboys are 1-3 and Dallas’ defense has allowed 30-plus points in three straight games.

Jerry Jones, though, has made it clear that no changes are coming.

“No,” Jones said when asked by 105.3 The Fan if there could be a change. “If you think about it at this juncture, that’s not something that you would go to. Don’t need to. We’re getting the benefit of a coach that has a lot of experience.

“He’s seen a lot of football. He’s coached a lot of football. He’s lived around a lot of football. He has answers there.

“Can they be answers that we all get on the page with? But that’s the issue. That’s the challenge of how to execute it when it’s in live action. But we’ve got somebody here that can tell you where we’re apt, where we’re inept, where we need changes as well as anybody on the planet in Mike.”

All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman was asked by Cris Collinsworth about the Cowboys’ defense and if a change was even possible. He gave a telling response.

49ers cornerback @RSherman_25 was asked by @CollinsworthPFF on their podcast about Mike Nolan's defense struggling with the Cowboys and how impossible it would be to change coordinators in the middle of the season and expect better results. Full episode: https://t.co/ZcTpPUFJcF pic.twitter.com/dWDbnQNBPu — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 7, 2020

It doesn’t sound like the Cowboys are interested in making a change, though – not yet, at least.

The Cowboys and the Giants are set to play on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.