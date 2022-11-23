Richard Sherman Thinks 1 Starting Quarterback Should Be Benched

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Richard Sherman is seen prior to a game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Over the past few days, Richard Sherman has made his stance on Jets quarterback Zach Wilson abundantly clear.

Sherman believes the Jets should bench Wilson in favor of Joe Flacco. He even said on his podcast that the former No. 2 pick should "shut up."

On Wednesday morning, Sherman responded to a tweet from Emmanuel Acho that said Wilson is the best option at quarterback for the Jets.

"What has Flacco done to earn the position? He’s 1-7 in NY. His last start was a 0TD & 2INT game. Mike Whites last outing was a 0TD & 4INT game. Don’t have recency bias. Bad as it may seem, Zach Wilson is the best option," Acho tweeted.

Sherman wasted no time firing back at Acho.

"Fully disagree," Sherman said. "Last years team much different than this years team and he was effective with worse weapons last year. Zach Wilson literally had 3 turnover worthy plays last week that guys just dropped. There is nothing Zach has done in 20 games to earn the start."

Sherman continued, "Waiting on the evidence that Zach Wilson has proven he is the best option. Less proven than both of those men. 55% completion over his career. The wins they have with him are usually in spite of his play. The other two give the Jets actual production and a their WRs a chance."

The Jets have not committed to Wilson as their starter for this Sunday's game against the Bears.

If Wilson doesn't start for the Jets, that would be quite the wake-up call for the BYU product.