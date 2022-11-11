Richard Sherman Thinks Marcus Mariota Should Be Benched

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Richard Sherman is seen prior to a game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It's been a rough night at the office for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

He's been erratic on some of his passes and he's already thrown one interception. He also only led the Falcons to three points in the first half.

Richard Sherman, who's never afraid to speak his mind, spoke about Mariota's performance so far and thinks that he should take a seat on the bench.

"At this point, you've gotta bring somebody else in. He's making rookie mistakes, and as a veteran, you can't have it. You have a good game plan. You run the ball. You don't turn the ball over. This is carelessness," Sherman said during the halftime show.

The Falcons decided to leave Mariota in the game and perhaps he had an inside ear to these comments because he's played better in the second half thus far.

He just led the team on a touchdown drive as the Falcons are now only down by four.

You can watch the remainder of this game on Amazon Prime Video.