Richard Sherman Trolls Russell Wilson After Broncos Loss - Again

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Football player Richard Sherman attends the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

A Russell Wilson pass to the endzone fell short, costing his team a big primetime win last night. For Amazon Prime NFL analyst Richard Sherman, it was a flashback to a night he'd rather forget - and he made sure to remind Wilson of it.

During the postgame show, Sherman ripped the Broncos for not running ball. He invoked the decision not to run Marshawn Lynch on the iconic final play of Super Bowl XLIX - looking shell-shocked as he spoke about it.

Shortly after Amazon Prime went off the air, Sherman took to Twitter and decided to have some fun at Wilson's expense. He posted a gif of himself cringing after Wilson's infamous interception that sealed the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Sherman's post has nearly 50,000 likes in less than 12 hours and some pretty funny comments to boot:

"The comments on this are almost as good as the post. We need a 30 for 30 on them 'hawks," one user said.

"Bruh I really went from hating Sherman with a passion to loving the hell outta this man lol," wrote another.

"Try to avoid finding someone who hates you as much as Richard Sherman hates Russell Wilson," a third wrote.

"If you use your own GIF like this you win the internet - I don't make the rules," a fourth said.

Somewhere in America, Marshawn Lynch is probably grinning.