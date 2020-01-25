The San Francisco 49ers haven’t won the Super Bowl yet, but that doesn’t mean some of the players on the team haven’t been asked about a potential White House visit in the even that they do. Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle posed the question to 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman this week.

Sherman, one of the league’s most outspoken players, doesn’t seem to have made up his mind completely, but he did note that he doubts that he’d go. Here’s the full quote:

“I haven’t thought about it, we’ve got a long way between now and then, but I doubt it.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the 49ers are even invited – assuming they win. Since Donald Trump has been in office, a number of teams have either passed on the honor or had their invites rescinded after they’ve made disparaging remarks about his presidency.

Uncle Sherm lukewarm (or lukecold) on WH visit. https://t.co/j4CHCplyd9 — Scott Ostler (@scottostler) January 24, 2020

As for the game itself, it’s a great matchup on paper. The 49ers have relied on a stout defense and a potent running attack all season. Kansas City, meanwhile, has a prolific offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The contrast in styles should be fascinating to see play out.

It’s a big game for Sherman, too. If the 49ers win, he’ll have been on two different Super Bowl winning teams. He’d cement his legacy as one of the best defensive backs of his era.

The game kicks off at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 2.