Look: Richard Sherman’s Wife Appears To Have A Message

Richard Sherman’s wife, Ashley, is beginning to speak out on the situation involving her husband.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that the free agent NFL cornerback was arrested on charges of burglary domestic violence. Sherman is also reportedly under investigation for DUI and hit-and-run.

Sherman’s wife, Ashley, issued a brief comment to the Seattle Times.

“At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” Ashley Moss said, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe revealed that Sherman allegedly attempted to break into the house of his “ex-in laws,” suggesting he is no longer married.

Sherman’s wife clarified that on Twitter.

“EX wife?! Report the truth. Richard and I are still married,” Ashley Moss tweeted.

Sherman could reportedly be seen in court as early as Thursday afternoon, according to the Seattle Times.

The 33-year-old defensive back spent the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers. He is arguably the top free agent remaining on the market.