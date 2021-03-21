Rick Pitino Sends Clear Message About His Coaching Future

Don’t expect Rick Pitino to take a different college basketball job anytime soon.

The legendary college basketball head coach addressed his future following Iona’s loss to Alabama in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

Pitino, who’s led five different schools to the NCAA Tournament, shocked the college basketball world when his Iona team won its conference tournament to reach the Big Dance.

In the days since, Pitino has been linked to some notable college basketball jobs, like UNLV and Indiana. However, it doesn’t appear that Pitino is considering any of them.

“It’s no longer about me trying to move up any ladders, make more money,” he added. “I’m at a great place in my life. I can coach six, seven more years, God willing, just try to make young men better, try to make the program reach heights it’s never reached. That’s all I have planned. It’s a great place to be. There’s some things that suck about being 68. The great thing about it is being at Iona, being able to teach with nobody bothering you, just make the players better.”

Pitino, who led Louisville and Kentucky to national titles, appears to be extremely happy at Iona.

“I want to take a smaller school, like a Providence, like an Iona, a small school and try to make it big,” he said. “But I wanted no part of any of that other, I had enough of that. It turned me off, to be quite honest with you, in a lot of different areas. I now don’t have to look over my shoulder and see who I’m going to trust, who I’m not going to trust.

“I’m in heaven right now, and where I need to be.”