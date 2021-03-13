Breaking: Rick Pitino Is Heading To The NCAA Tournament

Rick Pitino added to his ridiculously loaded college basketball coaching resume on Saturday night.

Iona is officially heading to the NCAA Tournament. The Gaels, the No. 9-seeded team in the MAAC, took down No. 7 seed Fairfield in the conference tournament title game on Saturday. Iona pulled off a huge upset earlier in the tournament and locked up their bid on Saturday.

Pitino, who is in his first season as the program’s head coach, is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

The legendary college basketball coach is getting major praise for his accomplishments in his first season at Iona. Pitino has now taken five different schools to the NCAA Tournament – Iona, Louisville, Kentucky, Providence and Boston.

Pitino is among the most-accomplished head coaches in the history of the sport. Few coaches, if any, have had as much success at multiple schools as he has.

Things you didn't think you'd tweet 370 days ago: Rick Pitino leads Iona to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2021

“There’s NO denying the guy can coach. One of the best in college basketball history,” Jeff Goodman tweeted.

And for anyone who thinks I am buddies or something with Rick Pitino, we haven’t spoken in a couple years. There’s NO denying the guy can coach. One of the best in college basketball history. https://t.co/JuqhH5wIEb — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2021

Earlier this week, Doug Gottlieb made the bold claim of calling Pitino the best basketball coach of his lifetime.

Rick Pitino is the best basketball coach of my lifetime — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) March 11, 2021

That might be a stretch, but you can’t argue against Pitino’s coaching resume. It is absolutely loaded and continues to get more impressive.

Iona will be a fun team to watch in the NCAA Tournament.