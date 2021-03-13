The Spun

Breaking: Rick Pitino Is Heading To The NCAA Tournament

Rick Pitino makes a funny face as he coaches against Arizona.INDIANAPOLIS - MARCH 27: Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals against the Arizona Wildcats during the third round of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 27, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Louisville won 103-64. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Rick Pitino added to his ridiculously loaded college basketball coaching resume on Saturday night.

Iona is officially heading to the NCAA Tournament. The Gaels, the No. 9-seeded team in the MAAC, took down No. 7 seed Fairfield in the conference tournament title game on Saturday. Iona pulled off a huge upset earlier in the tournament and locked up their bid on Saturday.

Pitino, who is in his first season as the program’s head coach, is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

The legendary college basketball coach is getting major praise for his accomplishments in his first season at Iona. Pitino has now taken five different schools to the NCAA Tournament – Iona, Louisville, Kentucky, Providence and Boston.

Pitino is among the most-accomplished head coaches in the history of the sport. Few coaches, if any, have had as much success at multiple schools as he has.

“There’s NO denying the guy can coach. One of the best in college basketball history,” Jeff Goodman tweeted.

Earlier this week, Doug Gottlieb made the bold claim of calling Pitino the best basketball coach of his lifetime.

That might be a stretch, but you can’t argue against Pitino’s coaching resume. It is absolutely loaded and continues to get more impressive.

Iona will be a fun team to watch in the NCAA Tournament.


