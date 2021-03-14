College Basketball World Reacts To Rick Pitino’s Tournament Berth

Rick Pitino’s college basketball head coaching resume is loaded, but few bullet points are more impressive than what he pulled off this season.

The national title-winning head coach is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since he was at Louisville.

Pitino, who is in his first season leading the Iona men’s basketball program, pulled off a major upset and won the MAAC conference tournament this weekend.

Iona was the No. 9 seed in the conference tournament. The school pulled off a couple of upsets during the conference tournament’s early rounds and then defeated No. 8 seed Fairfield in the title game on Saturday night.

“I’m just really pleased to be at Iona,” Pitino said following the win. “When you grow up in New York, I grew up on 26th Street, on the East Side of Manhattan. I lived in Queens, I lived in Long Island, I lived in Westchester when I was the Knick coach. I’m New York strong all the way through, and it means a lot to be at Iona.”

The college basketball world is very impressed by Pitino’s success this season.

Things you didn't think you'd tweet 370 days ago: Rick Pitino leads Iona to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2021

Rick Pitino was fired at Louisville, went into basketball exile in Greece, came back, got a new job and now has taken a team to the NCAA Tournament before any meaningful punishment has been administered by the NCAA to anyone from the SDNY probe. What a system. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 13, 2021

Rick Pitino proves again that he’s still the best basketball coach in the country. Just took Iona to the NCAA tourney in his first season with the Gaels. Iona did not play a game from Dec. 23 to Feb. 12 this season due to COVID issues. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2021

Rick Pitino leads Iona to a MAAC title and becomes just the third coach all-time to take 5 different schools to the NCAA Tournament! pic.twitter.com/Y1E4y0JEIx — ESPN (@espn) March 13, 2021

Rick Pitino becomes the third coach in history to lead five different teams to the NCAA tournament, joining Lon Kruger and Tubby Smith. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 13, 2021

Hey, good for Rick Pitino.

Iona will find out its NCAA Tournament seed during the Selection Show on Sunday night.