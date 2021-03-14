College Basketball World Reacts To Rick Pitino’s Tournament Berth

The Spun

Rick Pitino’s college basketball head coaching resume is loaded, but few bullet points are more impressive than what he pulled off this season.

The national title-winning head coach is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since he was at Louisville.

Pitino, who is in his first season leading the Iona men’s basketball program, pulled off a major upset and won the MAAC conference tournament this weekend.

Iona was the No. 9 seed in the conference tournament. The school pulled off a couple of upsets during the conference tournament’s early rounds and then defeated No. 8 seed Fairfield in the title game on Saturday night.

“I’m just really pleased to be at Iona,” Pitino said following the win. “When you grow up in New York, I grew up on 26th Street, on the East Side of Manhattan. I lived in Queens, I lived in Long Island, I lived in Westchester when I was the Knick coach. I’m New York strong all the way through, and it means a lot to be at Iona.”

The college basketball world is very impressed by Pitino’s success this season.

Hey, good for Rick Pitino.

Iona will find out its NCAA Tournament seed during the Selection Show on Sunday night.


