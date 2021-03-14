Look: Rick Pitino Reacts To Patrick Ewing Making NCAA Tournament

The Spun

Patrick Ewing looks on during a game.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament will feature two big names that most people did not expect to be there this year: Rick Pitino and Patrick Ewing.

Pitino is in his first season at Iona. The legendary college basketball head coach led his team to a stunning run in the MAAC Tournament, locking up an automatic bid.

Patrick Ewing did the same in the Big East.

Georgetown pulled off a shocking run in the Big East Tournament, winning the tournament title on Saturday night. The Hoyas, who were picked to finish last in the preseason, upset Creighton in the Big East Tournament title game, 73-48.

“A lot of people discredited. Talked bad about us. We believed in ourselves. We worked hard. We fought hard,” Ewing said.

Pitino, who coached the Knicks from 1987-89, sent a cool message to Ewing following Georgetown’s win on Saturday night.

“Doesn’t get any better than this big fella,” Pitino tweeted at Ewing. “Congrats!”

An Iona vs. Georgetown NCAA Tournament matchup seems unlikely based on where the two programs will be seeded, but hey, you never know what kind of upsets will happen.

The Selection Show is set to air at 6 p.m. E.T. on CBS.


