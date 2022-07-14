Rick Pitino Reacts To The Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals reacts as he coaches against the Louisville Cardinals during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was one of the last NBA stars that Rick Pitino coached at Louisville. So surely he has some thoughts on his former star amid the many trade rumors about him.

Pitino certainly does have a lot to say about Mitchell. Amid many questions floating across his Twitter timeline, Pitino made it clear that he has all the respect in the world for the All-Star shooting guard.

"Everyone asking me to weigh in on Donovan Mitchell trade rumors - all I can say is he’s all about winning and improving. Tremendous work ethic and is a 10 star person on a 5 star scale," Pitino said.

That's high praise coming from the 50-year coaching veteran. But most fans probably don't need Pitino's stamp of approval to know that they want to add Donovan Mitchell to their team.

In five NBA seasons, Donovan Mitchell has established himself as one of the elite shooting guards. He's averaged nearly 24 points a game throughout his career and never averaged less than 20 points a game in a season.

But the last few seasons have really seen Mitchell come into his own. Since the 2020-21 season he has averaged over 26 points per game and is pretty good at getting steals to boot.

Almost any NBA team would happily trade for him if the price is right.

Will any team land Mitchell in a trade or will he stay in Utah for another year?