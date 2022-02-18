Rick Pitino Sends Clear Message After Latest Allegations

New light has apparently been shed on Rick Pitino’s alleged involvement in the infamous 2017 college basketball scandal.

Merl Code, an ex-Adidas executive who will soon go to federal prison, sat down with Pat Forde to discuss his new book. A big portion of the book details Pitino’s alleged involvement in a six-figure payment to former five-star recruit Bruce Bowen.

“The gist of the prosecution was that, as it related to me, my actions made Brian Bowen ineligible, thus defrauding the University of Louisville,” Code wrote, via Sports Illustrated. “As a consultant with Adidas, I did not act on my own, nor could I have done so. I simply ran the proposition by my bosses, who did the same after consulting with Rick Pitino, and the answer that came back from up high was, ‘Rick wants our help. Get it done.’”

Pitino has been made aware of the excerpt from Code’s new book. He issued a stern statement in response.

“For the 10th time I have no idea who Merle Code is and why he’s using me and others to be relevant,” Pitino wrote on Twitter. “It’s already been proven under oath by Brian Bowen’s Dad, Christian Dawkins and TJ Gassonola of my non involvement.”

Rick Pitino has long stated he had no involvement in the scandal. He’s sticking to his case. Code’s new book, meanwhile, is expected to gain attention within the college hoops world.