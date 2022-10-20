Rick Pitino Shared Surprising Contract News On Thursday

NEWARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Rick Pitino of the Iona Gaels during a game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center on November 30, 2020 in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

It turns out that Rick Pitino will not be signing a contract extension with Iona.

Back in February, it was reported by ZAGSBLOG.com that Pitino was going to sign a new contract with the school, but it never came to fruition.

Pitino still has three years left on his original deal and doesn't seem upset about those new negotiations falling through.

“We didn’t necessarily talk about a lifetime contract, we talked about a new contract and it didn’t work out for a variety of reasons," Pitino said, via ZAGSBlog.com. "I’m not upset and nobody’s upset about it, it just didn’t work out. There was a changing of the guard with the Board of Trustees and a few other things that didn’t work out with the contract so it’s no hard feelings and we just try to have a great team this year.”

Pitino has been the head coach at Iona for two seasons and just took the program to the NCAA Tournament this year. He'll look to keep taking the Gaels to the NCAA Tournament until his contract runs out in a few years.

He'll then have to decide whether he wants to keep coaching or if he wants to call it a career.